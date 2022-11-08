Chainsaw Man Introduces Its Strongest Devil Yet

Chainsaw Man has reached a turning point in the anime adaptation's debut season, and the newest episode of the series has introduced Denji to the strongest and scariest devil in the series yet! The first few of the anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series have been introducing Denji to not only the rest of the main cast, but the devil filled world around him. Now that he has been fully invested in becoming a devil hunter, he now has figured out the main threat that all of the hunters have been seeking out through their struggles thus far.

Episode 5 of the series hit Denji with a strange bout of confusion as he was worried that chasing his dreams would only result in disappointment, but in turn Makima then tells him about an even greater dream. But to get there he will need to one day defeat the strongest devil in existence known as the Gun Devil, a being that was so strong and fast that it had killed 1.2 million people in under five minutes the last time it was seen in action several years ago.

(Photo: MAPPA)

What is the Gun Devil?

Episode 5 of Chainsaw Man sees Makima tell Denji about the Gun Devil, a devil that was born out of a blend of people trying to get more guns in order to fight the devils, and thus resulted in tons of more crime and conflict. More people became afraid of gun violence than ever before as the news in the United States started ramping up this hysteria, but things took a turn for the worst following a terrorist attack in the America. As a result, the Gun Devil appeared and killed over a million people in under five minutes.

The Gun Devil hasn't been seen since its first attack, but fear of the devils across the board rose and made them all much stronger than before. The Devil Hunters are all hunting the Gun Devil in particular, and to do so have been hunting pieces of it that other devils might each and make themselves stronger. Now Denji has been introduced to major threat lingering overhead, and thus his real fight as a member of Special Division 4 can kick into high gear from here on out.

