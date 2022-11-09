Chainsaw Man Editor Addresses the Anime's Denji x Makima Dynamic

Chainsaw Man has started to bring Denji and Makima closer together than ever before with the newest episode of the series, and the editor behind Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has addressed the changing dynamic between the two as the anime moves forward. Denji has been a much different kind of action protaginist than many of the other Shonen Jump anime series we have seen produced thus far, and it's because all he ultimately wants to do with his newly acquired power is find some way to appease his basest of sexual urges. At the center of much of this has been Makima.

Makima has been a major drawing point for Denji and getting closer to her is the only reason he's starting fighting against the devils in the first place. With the newest episode of the series seeing Makima offering her body to Denji if he's able to defeat a powerful and dangerous devil, the editor behind the original manga release of the series detailed the deeper message behind Makima's physical intimacy and its meaning to Denji and fans watching:

Denji and Makima Get Physical

The editor behind Chainsaw Man's original manga released focused particularly on Makima's description of the more emotional weight of physical intimacy is what the editor wants to convey to fans stating, "'As for naughty things, I think the more you understand the other person, the better you feel.' Makima's words. Seriously, these are the words I want to reach many young people. It's a scene that makes me personally think that it's not the pleasure of a momentary relationship, but the joy of a carefully constructed life."

As Denji finds when he touches Power's chest earlier in the episode, physical intimacy ultimately felt hollow to him without the proper emotional connection to the other person. It was completely different when it came to the woman he actually liked, and now as a result Denji has found the passion he needed to tryly become the devil hunter Makima wants him to be. Now it's just a matter of seeing how it all works out.

How do you feel about this changing physical dynamic between Denji and Makima?