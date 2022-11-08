Chainsaw Man Releases Episode 5 Ending: Watch

Chainsaw Man has officially released Episode 5 of its debut anime season, and with it has also released a brand new ending theme sequence unique to the episode! Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest projects MAPPA has ever taken on for many reasons, but one big way it's standing out from the other productions in their slate is the fact that each episode of the anime's first season also will feature their own ending themes and sequences. Fans have seen this in action with the first few episodes of the anime so far, and that's the case for Episode 5 as well.

Each ending theme for the series has been markedly different from the others with their own artistic flair along with subject material highlighting the events of any particular episode. The ending theme for Episode 5 is titled "In the Back Room" as performed by syudou, and reflects the fact that we have finally been introduced to the full Special Division 4 group and at the end of the episode they find themselves in a surprising trap. You can check out the ending for Chainsaw Man Episode 5 below:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man Episode 5

You can currently find Chainsaw Man Episode 5 now streaming with Crunchyroll. The episode is titled "Gun Devil," and they tease the episode as such, "Aki Hayakawa, Denji, and Power start living together. Denji finally fulfills his dream of touching Power's boobs, but is shocked when things do not turn out the way he expected. As Denji realizes that chasing his dream was more fun than achieving it, Makima approaches him and says, 'If you can kill the Gun Devil, I'll grant you one wish.'"

You can also find the rest of Chainsaw Man's anime run streaming with Crunchyroll as well (with an English dub starting up too), and they tease the full series as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man' — a man with a devil's heart."

How do you like Chainsaw Man's newest ending theme sequence? Where does it rank in your list of favorites so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!