Chainsaw Man Episode 5 Title and Stills Released

Chainsaw Man is back this week with a new update, and of course, episode five has drawn the eyes of fans worldwide. So far, season one has been a hit as its weekly releases have been nothing short of perfection. As its first season nears its midway point, things are starting to heat up, and episode five will take things up a notch if its title tells us anything.

If you did not know, Chainsaw Man episode five has announced its title, and it is a doozy. The update is called "Gun Devil", and a slew of official stills was also released. You can check out the images below, and of course, the shot of Denji and Makima is already sparking buzz.

What to Know About Chainsaw Man

Clearly, episode five is going to jumpstart the anime's dealings with the Gun Devil, and it is about time. The show has already established the devil as gnarly. With millions of deaths underhand, the Gun Devil is one of the most feared devils in the world of Chainsaw Man. Hunters like Makima have been on its tail for ages, and now Denji is joining the fight. And of course, he will have Pochita in his heart backing him up each step of the way.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you can brush up on season one with ease. Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming the anime in time with Japan. So for those needing more information on Chainsaw Man, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this latest look at Chainsaw Man? Are you keeping up with season one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.