Chainsaw Man Episode 5 Promo Released: Watch

Chainsaw Man roared to life a few weeks ago and now? Well, it is safe to say the anime has taken over the airways as expected. The hit manga promised its on-screen adaptation would be wild, and Chainsaw Man has lived up to that word so far. And now, it looks like Chainsaw Man episode five is hyping fans with its first promo.

As you can see above, Chainsaw Man released its official reel for episode five earlier today. The clip comes hours before the show's episode drops, so of course, fans are curious about what they can expect. So this week, they can expect another update on the Gun Devil.

What's Going on in Chainsaw Man?

The promo for episode five confirms the update is titled "Gun Devil", so that should give fans an idea of what is happening. After all, the infamous devil kickstarted Chainsaw Man back in October. Hunters like Makima are searching for the Gun Devil as the beast continues to take lives across the globe. And now, it seems their trail is about to heat up.

As Chainsaw Man nears its halfway point, all eyes are on the Gun Devil and how Denji's journey will intersect with their path. Episode five promises to give us more information on that fated meeting, so this week's update will be a must-see. And of course, you can catch up with Chainsaw Man season one right now thanks to Hulu and Crunchyroll. Both services are up-to-date on the anime's episodes.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can check out the series' official synopsis here for all the details: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you make of this brand-new promo? Are you keeping up with Chainsaw Man now that it is on the air? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.