Chainsaw Man Takes on Katana Man in New Cover Art

Chainsaw Man has officially kicked off the final arc of the anime's very first season, and some cool new cover art is helping to take on the major new foe leading the final episodes, Katana Man! Following Denji's defeat of the Eternity Devil, it was revealed that the members of Special Division 4 were quickly thrown into a major new challenge as they were ambushed by a mysterious group of attackers. It's yet to be revealed what this group wants from this attack, but leading the charge is a dangerous new fighter who seems to have the same kind of transformation powers as Denji.

Becoming a being that is not entirely a devil, but is far from a human much like Denji can do when he uses the power of the Chainsaw Devil, this new foe proved to be much stronger than Aki and the others could handle. Now it's just a matter of seeing more of what this Katana Man can do with his abilities, and the cover art from the next issue of Nylon Japan magazine overseas is hyping up the eventual confrontation between the two with some cool close ups. Check it out below:

How to Check Out Katana Man in Chainsaw Man's Anime

Katana Man pops up in Episode 8 of Chainsaw Man, and with this new villain's debut come some major character deaths and even more action leading into the final episodes of the season overall. As Denji has just learned how to efficiently fight with his Chainsaw Devil abilities, this new opponent will be a proper challenge that he needs to overcome or everyone will quite literally die. Now's the perfect time to catch up with the anime's run too before it gets even more intense.

If you haven't checked out the series yet, Crunchyroll hypes Chainsaw Man as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man' — a man with a devil's heart."

How are you liking Katana Man's debut in Chainsaw Man's anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!