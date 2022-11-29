Chainsaw Man Finally Introduces Katana Man to the Anime: Watch

Chainsaw Man has started out the final arc of its first slate of episodes for the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the newest episode of the series has kicked things off with a bang by finally introducing Katana Man to the anime in full. As Denji and the other members of the Special Division 4 group had been able to escape the clutches of the Eternity Devil's power in the previous episode, Denji is now at a much more confident place than ever before as he figures out how to fight with his Chainsaw Man transformation. But naturally, things are only going to get worse.

With the anime now kicking off the final arc of the first season of the series, it's now time for Denji's most intense fight in the series to date. This begins with the introduction of a powerful new set of enemies that seem to be much more deadly than Aki and the others were ready to take on. This is the case in Episode 8 as this new Devil, Katana, starts fighting against the others and it's someone with a dangerous transformation much like Denji's own:

How to Watch Katana Man in Chainsaw Man Episode 8

The Katana Devil seems to operate a lot like Denji as he was a normal human at first, but then is described to be something that's not full a demon or a human much like Denji is as well. This "Katana Man" that forms as a result moves too fast for even Power to keep track of, and his first assault puts Aki against the wall as the hunter was not ready to take on not only this dangerous foe, but another girl who was with him that had a dangerous devil contract of her own.

Now that the final arc of Chainsaw Man's first season has kicked off in full, it's the best time to check it out. If you wanted to do so, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll as the new episodes air in Japan.