Chainsaw Man Animation Goes All Out With Aki's Latest Fight

Chainsaw Man has revved up with the final art of the successful first season of its anime debut, and the newest episode has really gone all out with some of the animation in Aki's big new fight! As the anime rounds out the final episodes of its run for the Fall 2022 anime season, Denji and the rest of the members of Special Division 4 are still recovering that everything that went down against the Eternity Devil. But as they soon found out, there's another major group that has already launched their big plan of attack on them.

The newest episode of the series has officially kicked off the final arc of Chainsaw Man's first season, and Aki and the others found themselves in a surprise attack by someone who has the same kind of power as Denji. This new fighter was able to transform into the Katana Devil much like Denji can with his Chainsaws, and this pushed Aki to such a brink that he need to unleash some of his own abilities in a fight as well.

HOLY... FUCK.... Aki's curse taking out the Katana Devil is already one of the hardest shots anime has had in the past few years!! God bless the staff for this episode smh pic.twitter.com/GeTjPPgcJ9 — Chainsaw Man Unleashed (@DenjiUnleashed) November 29, 2022

How to Watch Aki's Latest Fight in Chainsaw Man

Episode 8 of Chainsaw Man sees Aki fighting against this new Katana Devil enemy, and he reveals that the sword on his back is actually more like a pinpointed nail which he uses to attack certain points on Katana Man's body. He's able to swiftly land each of these attacks, and each one brings Katana Man closer to a "curse" that launches on the foe and locks him down within a deadly new trap. But that wasn't the end of the fight, unfortunately.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Unleashes Katana Man in Newest Episode: Watch | Chainsaw Man Drops Its First Major Deaths in New Episode

It's revealed that Katana Man had help from yet another powerful devil contract holder, and the Katana himself had been holding back in his fight against Aki. Now it's just a matter of watching each of the new episodes (which you can now do with Crunchyroll) to see whether or not Aki will be able to recover from such a major fight.

How did you like Aki's fight against Katana Man in the newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!