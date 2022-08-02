Chainsaw Man Part 2 to Take a Break This August

Chainsaw Man made its return earlier this summer, and as expected, Tatsuki Fujimoto is going full speed ahead with the series. The creator is setting up a complex story in part two as is, and its new heroine Mitaka has amassed an army of fans. And after a few chapters, Chainsaw Man is giving its creator a brief respite thanks to its first break.

The update went live today as Chainsaw Man released its newest chapter. Shonen Jump+ confirmed they will be on break next week along with a slew of other Shueisha titles. So if you want to catch its next chapter release, the manga will be back on August 16th.

Of course, you can always take the week-long break to reread the series. Chainsaw Man is available entirely online through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. Its new chapters are released simultaneously with Japan, so readers worldwide can stay up to date with Denji. But for now, well – the protagonist has yet to pop up in part two.

There is also news on the horizon for Chainsaw Man's anime. A new key visual was released for the series this week, and fans know more updates are set to drop this week. MAPPA has confirmed a new trailer will go live at the end of this week, and it will be joined by a cast announcement. So if you have any last-minute suggestions for Denji, now is the time to let them loose online!

What do you think about Chainsaw Man part two so far? Are you looking forward to Mitaka's arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.