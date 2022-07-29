Chainsaw Man Releases New Anime Poster

The first anime adaptation for Chainsaw Man is set to arrive this fall from Studio MAPPA. While the series has only released one trailer so far, the animated story of Denji and his fellow devil-hunting friends is now promising anime fans that they won't have to wait much longer for the second. Confirming that a new trailer would arrive on August 5th prior to the show's release this October, Chainsaw Man has released a new bloody poster that shows Denji in full form as the Chainsaw Devil to give fans an idea of his gory battles to come.

The Official Twitter Account for Chainsaw Man shared this new poster for the upcoming anime adaptation, giving fans of the manga another look at how Studio MAPPA will be handling Denji and his fellow devil hunters in the series that is looking to bring a serious amount of blood and gore to the small screen:

Recently, at this year's Anime Expo, Comicbook.com had the opportunity to talk with a number of the creators that are working on the upcoming anime adaptation. Specifically, screenwriter Hiroshi Seko discussed the reliability of Denji as a Shonen hero and how his personality resonates amongst fans:

"What attracted me was Denji's character and his personality or the reason why he is fighting is very different from your usual hero or protagonist you see in these titles," he shared. "Usually these heroes are fighting for something that they want to protect or there's clearly a bad guy and they're fighting them. It's not anything where they are very true to their inner needs. Denji is fighting to make ends meet. He's fighting to eat food and meet women. That's like the driving force behind his character and you don't see that that often."

Viz Media shared an official description of Chainsaw Man on its website, giving fans an idea of the bloody world created by Tatsuki Fujimoto:

"Denji was a small-time devil hunter just trying to survive in a harsh world. After being killed on a job, he is revived by his pet devil-dog Pochita and becomes something new and dangerous—Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think of this new poster for Chainsaw Man's anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji the Chainsaw Devil.