Chainsaw Man Drops a Heartbreaking Nod to Power in New Chapter

Chainsaw Man is working through its new part, and right now, the series could not be doing better. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has made Denji even more compelling this time around, and the story's new lead Asa has endeared fans across the world. Still, the newcomer hasn't managed to wipe out memories of Denji's first friends, and the manga just made everyone weep with a nod to Power.

The update comes from chapter 116 of Chainsaw Man if you are caught up. The big chapter follows Asa and Denji as they try to survive in an unending aquarium. At one point, the pair get hungry enough to eat some of the critters in the exhibits, and Asa goes on an unhinged tangent after trying a bit of fish.

And what does Denji do in response? Well, he doesn't do anything but smile. The hero says Asa's outburst reminds him "of an old friend", and there is no one he could be talking about except Power.

After all, Asa's tangent is loud and filled with compliments towards herself. "I'm an interesting woman. I'm fun, right? I'm glad you noticed! You have a good eye! I'm charming, aren't I," she boasts at the start of chapter 116. And to be honest, this speech is one we can imagine Power giving herself.

Of course, fans who are caught up with the manga will know how Power is fairing these days. The heroine was sadly killed in the final arc of Chainsaw Man's first part. The Blood Devil was taken out by Makima, but she managed to return to life with Pochita's help to save Denji from a lifetime of slavery. Now, the wait is one for the Blood Devil to reincarnate. But until then, it looks like Asa can keep Power's memory alive for Denji IRL.

