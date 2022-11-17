Chainsaw Man Sparks Imposter Fan-Theory Following Its Newest Death

Chainsaw Man has hit the ground floor running via its anime adaptation, with Studio MAPPA currently walking us through Denji's early stories over the course of six episodes, as the premiere season will hold a dozen overall. The manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto has continued, however, with the second phase of stories focusing on a new protagonist, Asa Mitaka, and the deal she struck with the War Devil. With recent chapters seeing Denji return, a new fan theory has dropped which hints at the idea that there might be a new Chainsaw Devil running around.

The latest installments from the bloody Shonen manga focused on Asa's friend Yuko striking a bargain with the Justice Devil and using her newfound powers as a devil herself to strike down more than a few of their classmates, under the assumption that she was murdering "bullies". Of course, as is usually the case, striking a deal with a devil can result in some terrible repercussions for the human involved along with those around them. Yuko murders more than a few innocent students, but reunites with Asa, burying the hatchet. Unfortunately for Yuko, she runs into a problem that separates her head from her shoulders and appears to look a lot like the Chainsaw Devil.

Chainsaw Imposter?

Twitter User Denji Unleashed hints at the idea that many fans of Chainsaw Man might have been thinking, with the ominous shadow of Denji looming large following taking Yuko's head, but potentially hinting at an imposter in their midst as Denji was shown sleeping alongside his dogs earlier in the chapter:

Yuko's really been put through the Fujimoto meat grinder. Died once to Mitaka, got smoked by Denji while he wasn't even thinking of the fight, and now to what seems is a Chainsaw Man imposter... poor girl smh pic.twitter.com/qWq8SgOdhe — Chainsaw Man Unleashed (@DenjiUnleashed) November 15, 2022

The mystery of who this new Chainsaw Devil might remain just that, with the manga planting the seeds that there is a terrifying force impersonating Denji. While we haven't seen a devil in the past that has been able to perfectly mimic Denji in his devil form, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see a demonic entity that could look exactly like the Chainsaw Devil based on the wild beings we have seen spring from the mind of Tatsuki Fujimoto in the past.

Do you think there is a Chainsaw Imposter who is threatening the world? Do you think the War Devil and Chainsaw Devil will team up to fight a new threat in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.