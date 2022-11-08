Chainsaw Man Stuns With Upsetting Aki Callback in New Chapter

Chainsaw Man is back with a new chapter today, and as you can imagine, all eyes are on the follow-up. The last chapter promised a big fight for Denji as the War Devil stepped to our star at long last. But by the end of episode five, fans thought little of Asa as a throwback revisited one of Aki's worst moments in the whole series.

So be warned! There are major spoilers for Chainsaw Man below! Read on with caution!

If you are caught up with Chainsaw Man, you will know how its latest chapter ends. The whole thing comes to a close as Asa returns to school following their spat with the Justice Devil. The entity made a contract with Yuko after all, and she disappeared after facing off with Asa. And now, well – creator Tatsuki Fujimoto decided to bring the character in the same way they did Aki long ago.

what is fujimoto’s issue pic.twitter.com/p6lf0NDUdi — ashley the astronaut 👩‍🚀 (@YORIlCHl) November 8, 2022

Yes, that is right. Yuko is a fiend now, and Fujimoto decided to put Asa through the same pain Denji endured with Aki. If you will remember, the latter lost their life to Makima and the Gun Devil which turned Aki into a Gun Fiend. They were then sent to Denji's apartment to fight, and it was there Denji learned his friend had been killed.

Now, Asa has experienced the same thing as you can see above. The girl is shown at home when a knock sounds at their front door. Despite being told not to open the door by the person outside, Asa does it anyways, and they meet Yuko face to face. It seems she has become a Justice Fiend in the same way Aki became the Gun Fiend. But this time, it looks like Yuko has retained more of her personality despite being a possessed corpse.

Now, the question remains where Chainsaw Man will go next. When Denji and Aki met like this, the pair were pitted in a battle to the death. Asa and Yuko may have to do the same, but fans are hoping the latter is able to resist the Justice Devil's control. And if that is the case, the War Devil might be able to add an ally to their crusade against Chainsaw Man.

What do you think of the latest Chainsaw Man chapter? Did its final scene make you think of Aki? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.