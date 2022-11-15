Chainsaw Man Unveils a Creepy "Bottle Episode"

Chainsaw Man's sixth episode has landed. With Denji and his friends trapped inside a hotel from which escape appears to be impossible, the latest anime installment from Studio MAPPA has given us a "bottle episode" where all the Devil Hunters are attempting to find a way free while struggling with a "contract" that would see the Chainsaw Devil eaten alive. While Chainsaw Man isn't technically considered a "horror anime", this latest episode does a fantastic job in heightening the tension with the Infinity Devil, a creature who appears to be made up of human body parts.

Denji went quickly from being a destitute young man, fighting devils in an effort to make enough money to keep a roof over his head and eat bread for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Now that he has joined forces with Makima, Aki, and Power, a devil hunter group has assembled in an effort to take down the "Infinity Devil", who has completely overtaken a hotel to horrifying effect. With the previous installment seeing Denji and his allies beginning to realize that there was no escape from this establishment, the Infinity Devil has offered them a straightforward contract: give the Devil Denji and the rest of the hunters can go free.

Infinity Man

What takes place in episode six of Chainsaw Man doesn't see much in the way of violence, but rather, the devil hunters coming to terms with their current situation, taking into stock how much food they have so that they don't die of starvation and attempting to figure out whether they will need to sacrifice Denji to save themselves. Viewers of this popular anime adaptation were also able to learn more about Aki, the Devil Hunter who had made a deal with the Fox Devil, with the human devil hunter revealing that his wildly powerful sword can take down powerful supernatural forces, but will, in turn, take years off Aki's life.

The episode comes to an end with Denji realizing that he will need to sacrifice himself for his new friends, hoping that his chainsaws will allow him to cut his way through the Infinity Devil.

What did you think of this creepy bottle episode of Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.

You can check out the latest episode of Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll here.