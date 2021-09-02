Studio Ghibli Steps Up with Chainsaw Man Shoutout

✖

Studio Ghibli is one of the biggest names in anime, and fans all over the world know about its film catalog. Movies like Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke are still classics with fans, so any praise from the brand is worth noting. And if you happen to be the creator of Chainsaw Man, well - that is a very good thing.

After all, the official Twitter page for Studio Ghibli hit up fans with a surprising message the other day. The Japanese account is known to answer fans from time to time, and it had to chat with the user nagayama_koharu when their message was received. After all, the account is well-known in Japan, and that is thanks to its ties to Chainsaw Man.

こはるちゃん ありがとう おにいさんにも よろしくおつたえください

チェンソーマン おもしろかったです https://t.co/9mEcoGc3UJ pic.twitter.com/LB7s9xgpgZ — スタジオジブリ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) August 27, 2021

For some background info, the Twitter account in question has a large following, and it claims to be ran by the sister of Tatsuki Fujimoto. Of course, the latter is the creator of Chainsaw Man, and his work is getting more popular by the day. Chainsaw Man is a huge hit globally, and all eyes are on its first season as its premiere draws nearer by the month.

Nagayama's Twitter made sure to praise Studio Ghibli for its latest release, and the team behind Earwig and the Witch had to answer. The group thanks "Koharu-chan" for their support and then made a special request. "Please give our regards to your older brother as well. Chainsaw Man was very good."

We aren't sure who at Studio Ghibli took time to praise Chainsaw Man, but the response has given the fandom the crossover of their dreams. Studio Ghibli has dabbled with violent themes before, but few series hold a candle to Chainsaw Man in that way. Mappa Studios hopes to bring that imagery to life, but fans would love to see Studio Ghibli's take on the fiery series. If that ever happens, fans might implode, so here's to hoping Nagayama can keep their brother in check.

