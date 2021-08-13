Chainsaw Man Director Addresses Creating A Better Work Environment

✖

Studio MAPPA has made a name for itself as an animation studio by producing some major names within the world of anime, including the likes of Attack On Titan's final season, Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School, and Yasuke to name a few, but it is looking to enter its bloodied tale to date with the arrival of its Chainsaw Man adaptation. Recently, the director of the upcoming adaptation of Denji and his fellow devil hunters, Ryu Nakayama, took to social media to explain how MAPPA is looking to foster a work environment that helps its animators.

A release date has yet to be revealed with regards to the arrival of the first season of Chainsaw Man, the manga property that has become insanely popular thanks to its tenure as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump. Created by Tatsuki Fujimoto in 2018, the series revolves around a young man working for the mob as an enforcer named Denji, who is merely trying to get by in life to net himself a roof over his head and three meals a day. When he finds himself fused with his trusting dog Pochita, he discovers that his pooch had more secrets than he ever knew as he becomes the legendary creature known as Chainsaw Man.

The director of the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime adaptation shared his thoughts on his official Twitter Account, with Ryu Nakayama stating that he is seeking to create a work environment that is "welcoming" to new animators that are jumping onto the series within the studio of MAPPA:

既に以前よりは改善の兆しあるけど今以上に特に新人が安心して働ける環境作りたいよなー 業界全体というわけにはいかないけどせめて自分の手が届く範囲はな…まだその範囲も小さいけど… とりあえずまずそこから頑張るぞ〜〜〜 — 中山竜/Ryu Nakayama (@r_nkym_) August 12, 2021

Nakayama has also worked on other anime series including the likes of Fate/Grand Order, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Pokemon, and One-Punch Man to name a few.

Are you happy to hear about these work conditions for MAPPA's Chainsaw Man?