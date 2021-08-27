Chainsaw Man Goes Viral Thanks to This Hijab Cosplay

✖

Chainsaw Man is easily one of the most anticipated upcoming anime series that is set to launch from Weekly Shonen Jump, with a cast of colorful and dangerous characters that populate a world of devils that are causing humanity more than a few headaches as they stalk the planet. With Studio MAPPA set to bring the story created by Tatsuki Fujimoto to life, one fan has gone viral for an ingenious Cosplay that brings to life the woman responsible for firing off the Chainsaw Man at dangerous devils throughout the series in Makima.

While Denji is quite straightforward as a character, portrayed as an open book who simply wants three square meals a day, a girlfriend, and a roof over his head, Makima is a different story altogether. One of the higher-ranking officials for the branch of the government that hunts devils, Maki hides many secrets close to her vest but has Denji wrapped around her finger throughout most of the series. While the Chainsaw Man manga will be continuing with a second part to its legendary run, the ending of the first half of the series leaves Makima in a very different place than when she started and it will be interesting to see how her presence in the series changes as a result.

Tik Tok Cosplayer Miisa MHC shared this ingenious take on Makima from the Chainsaw Man series, capturing the aesthetic of the devious character that is often seen as both a hero and a villain by both her enemies and friends alike:

MAPPA has made a name for itself with the likes of Attack On Titan's final season, Yasuke, Jujutsu Kaisen, and plenty of other beloved anime series, so plenty of anime fans definitely feel like Denji and his friends are in good hands for their eventual anime adaptation. While we don't know yet when either the first season of the anime or the next part of the manga will drop, there are plenty of Chainsaw Man fans that are dying to see both.

What do you think of this ingenious Chainsaw Man Cosplay? Who is your favorite character from the bloody series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and friends.