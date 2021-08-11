Chainsaw Man Welcomes New Digital Sale

✖

Chainsaw Man is looking to take over the world, with the manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto becoming one of the biggest manga to be released by Shonen Jump in recent memory and a new anime adaptation set to arrive from Studio MAPPA. With the first trailer giving us a sense of what the animated adventures of Denji, Pochita, and the other devil hunters will look like, it seems that Shonen Jump is seeking to capitalize on the groundswell revolving around the bloody series as it stands with a new digital sale that gives fans the opportunity to dive into the insanity.

For those who might not be familiar with the craziness that is Chainsaw Man, the series revolves around a young man named Denji who is simply trying to keep a roof over his head and eat three meals a day by acting as a hitman for the mob. When he meets a terrifying challenge that results in his mortal wounding, Denji is saved by his dog Pochita who turns out to be the Chainsaw Devil, fusing with his owner in order to save his life. Becoming the Chainsaw Man, Denji is dragged into the world of devil hunters and must use his new powers to hunt down other supernatural creatures while still bumbling his way through a "normal" life.

Shonen Jump took to their Official Twitter Account to share the details of the new manga digital sale, letting fans of Chainsaw Man revisit the series, or dive into the hilariously terrifying adventures of Denji for the first time before the first season drops in the future:

Chainsaw Man digital manga sale! Slice off a chuck of the price on Vols. 1–5! https://t.co/AoCcMO18Yh pic.twitter.com/7DZuQREV6H — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 10, 2021

A release date has yet to be revealed for the first season of Chainsaw Man's anime, though the trailer released earlier this year has placated many fans dying to see the series hit the small screen. While the manga series' first chapter came to a close last year, Tatsuki Fujimoto has gone on record that the series will be returning with a second installment, with the final arc of the initial series changing up a lot of things.

Will you be picking up these chapters of Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and company.