Chainsaw Man Fans Are Hyped About Its Anime Announcement
Today is a big one for fans of Chainsaw Man. It was not long ago fans were told the series was coming to an end. The big announcement left many bereft at the thought of losing Denji, but every story must come to a close. But as it turns out, Chainsaw Man has not yet reached its finale. The series plans to continue on with a brand-new arc, and its recent anime announcement has a fans freaking out online.
As you can see in the slides below, the fandom surrounding Chainsaw Man is thrilled about this change of plans. Tatsuki Fujimoto did not end Chainsaw Man this week for good. Instead, the manga has simple ended its first arc, and a second part is to come on the Shonen Jump+ app. This announcement was also greeted with a big anime reveal, and fans are understandably hyped.
After all, fans have been begging for an anime take on Chainsaw Man for ages. Its action and thrilling fights have entertained fans for some time now. When mixed with its sometimes off-putting humor, Chainsaw Man became a lightning rod of conversation this year. By now, fans from around the world have fallen for Denji's story despite its gore, and MAPPA is the perfect studio to bring this unconventional series to the small screen. So when it drops sometime next year, fans will want to watch from the first episode on!
How do you feel about this big announcement? Are you hyped for a Chainsaw Man anime...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Soon Enough
Sad to see chainsaw man end but that next part and anime will come soon 🎉 pic.twitter.com/DOFNGiafEl— Erik 🐝 (@eriklik3spussy) December 13, 2020
It's More Than Worthy
I hope the Chainsaw Man anime by MAPPA gets an amazing staff and schedule, it deserves nothing less than a stellar adaption!
Till the next chapter in part 2.... for now, Chainsaw Man go VVVVRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!! pic.twitter.com/rFRSj3dkL4— Chainsaw Man is Goated (@DenjiUnleashed) December 13, 2020
You Should Be
Damn, #Mappa gonna do good with Chainsaw Man’s anime. Final chapter today has me hype after today— 「Coby Huse」 (@TobyCuse) December 13, 2020
Wears My Sunglasses?
I just wanna say how happy I am that we haven’t seen the end of Chainsaw Man. I was afraid the manga was going to just end and that’s it. Now we’re getting a Part 2 on SJ+ plus an anime. The future is looking bright for the series and I couldn’t be more hyped for it! pic.twitter.com/WcRfYa10HE— Michael Hart ♣️ (@DarkFoxTeam_) December 13, 2020
Dance Dance
Chainsaw Man got picked up for a sequel in Jump Plus & an anime adaption by MAPPA pic.twitter.com/1XJnzVkFHv— Ivana (@ivanaFool) December 13, 2020
We'll See You There
I'm just saying 2021 is going to be where it's at when that Chainsaw Man anime drops— Sam Hazuka (@BeardTeacher) December 13, 2020
Go For It
In better news: The Chainsaw Man anime has officially been announced and will be produced by MAPPA. This is the best new Shounen in a long time and deserves the best adaptation. I hope they'll go all out on this one. https://t.co/6uQWZhfXpE— the lazy squirrel (@squirrelgraphy) December 13, 2020
We Feel That
I woke up to news about Chainsaw Man anime adaptation life is good.— pomph! (@greediing671) December 13, 2020