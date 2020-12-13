Chainsaw Man Fans Are Hyped About Its Anime Announcement

Today is a big one for fans of Chainsaw Man. It was not long ago fans were told the series was coming to an end. The big announcement left many bereft at the thought of losing Denji, but every story must come to a close. But as it turns out, Chainsaw Man has not yet reached its finale. The series plans to continue on with a brand-new arc, and its recent anime announcement has a fans freaking out online.

As you can see in the slides below, the fandom surrounding Chainsaw Man is thrilled about this change of plans. Tatsuki Fujimoto did not end Chainsaw Man this week for good. Instead, the manga has simple ended its first arc, and a second part is to come on the Shonen Jump+ app. This announcement was also greeted with a big anime reveal, and fans are understandably hyped.

(Photo: Shueisha)

After all, fans have been begging for an anime take on Chainsaw Man for ages. Its action and thrilling fights have entertained fans for some time now. When mixed with its sometimes off-putting humor, Chainsaw Man became a lightning rod of conversation this year. By now, fans from around the world have fallen for Denji's story despite its gore, and MAPPA is the perfect studio to bring this unconventional series to the small screen. So when it drops sometime next year, fans will want to watch from the first episode on!

How do you feel about this big announcement? Are you hyped for a Chainsaw Man anime...?