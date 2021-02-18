How We Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Chainsaw Man

Denji Is Perhaps The Most Original Shonen Protagonist (Photo: Kodansha) Denji is a crazy protagonist for a crazy world, who acts as the titular Chainsaw Man following a fusion between himself and his devil dog, Pochita. What makes Denji unique isn't simply his ability to blast forth chainsaws from his head and extremities, but the fact that he isn't searching for the next great battle or seeking to save the world, but rather, simply wants three meals a day and a place to sleep. First introduced as a sixteen-year-old employed by the mob as a hitman, Denji's naivete and simple desires make for some truly stark contrasts to the horrors sneaking around the corners of the world. prevnext

The Devils (Photo: Shueisha) The monsters of this universe created by Tatsuki Fujimoto all have the ability to create Faustian pacts with humans, which is how the Devil Hunters all get their powers. The sheer majority of them are evil, looking to ingest humans or simply watch a tragedy befall those with who they make pacts, with the Public Safety Devil Hunters seeking to take down the Gun Devil, the most powerful force in the world that shatters entire nations with its power. Imagine if every character in Naruto had a Nine-Tailed Fox inside of themselves and it couldn't be tamed.

Expect The Unexpected (Photo: Shueisha) Chainsaw Man has a solid enough beginning, slowly introducing us to Denji and breaking down how exactly he becomes the titular character, but it's when he becomes a part of the Public Safety Commission of Devil Hunters that everything truly begins to ratchet up. The series is not shy about killing off characters and drastically changing the power sets of others, always keeping readers on their toes and we honestly can't wait to see how these events are displayed in the upcoming anime series from MAPPA. The revelations and deaths run rampant in Chainsaw Man and they keep the story fresh and hard-hitting throughout.

The Style (Photo: Shueisha) It's hard to properly describe some of the insanity that lies in wait for those who have yet to experience Chainsaw Man as a whole. The Devils themselves can sometimes be massive and cause untold levels of destruction that can tear entire cities apart in their wake, but with the Devil Hunters attempting to sometimes enjoy some downtime, it manages to also give us one of the best "slice of life" stories we've seen in a manga in some time.

The Training Sequence (Photo: Shueisha) Nothing will prepare you for the insane "training sequence" for Denji and his fellow Devil, Power. At one point during the manga, it's decided that these two devils will need to work on raising their individual powers and since they are immortal, a training seminar is created for them that keeps in mind that they are both essentially immortal. As Devil and Power attempt to take down their teacher, the entire bloody affair is easily one of the most hilarious parts of the series and helped show how unique this Shonen series was when it comes to the typical training segments of other franchises.