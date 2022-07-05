Chainsaw Man Fans Deflated With No New Anime Expo Trailer

Chainsaw Man is one of the most highly anticipated anime series of 2022, with Studio MAPPA of Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen fame producing the bloody anime adaptation for a release later this year. While this year's Anime Expo had a panel focused on the television series that will place Denji and his idiosyncratic crew into animation for the first time, fans were heartbroken that MAPPA didn't release a new trailer for the series, with the only footage remaining an original PV that hit the internet last year.

During the Anime Expo panel, series composer Hiroshi Seko, the chief executive officer of MAPPA Manabu Otsuka, and the executive director of MAPPA Makoto Kimura dove further into the production of the long-awaited anime series while also taking the opportunity to address fan questions. Though there was no new trailer in hand, the creative minds behind the series promised fans that the blood and violence that permeated Tatsuki Fujimoto's original tale will be intact. The MAPPA staff also assured fans that the manga's creator had a heavy hand in the creation of the anime, with the second part of Chainsaw Man's manga set to also arrive this year.

Were you bummed to see that a new trailer for Chainsaw Man wasn't in the cards for this year's Anime Expo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and his fellow devil hunters.