Chainsaw Man Hits Major Sales Milestone Prior to Anime Release

Chainsaw Man is set to receive its anime adaptation later this year from Studio MAPPA, but surprisingly, the manga is continuing to kill it when it comes to overall sales of its volumes as the series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. With the bloody manga set to return later this summer with the second chapter of the life of Denji and his friends that survived the events of the first chapters of the series, a number of fans cannot wait for the series to make a comeback and they're proving it with these sales figures overall.

It's been two years since the first part of Chainsaw Man came to a close, ending on quite the cliffhanger that saw the world of Denji changed forever as a result. Over the break, Fujimoto released a few one-shots that were extremely unique and helped to highlight the storytelling capability of the mangaka with the likes of Goodbye, Eri and Look Back having nothing to do with Chainsaw Man, but still telling riveting stories that were able to pull on a few heartstrings and prove that Tatsuki has become a master of their craft.

According to PR Times Japan, there are currently thirteen million copies of Chainsaw Man's manga in the wild, and this number will most likely dramatically rise when the anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA arrives later this year.

MAPPA is set to hold a panel at this year's Anime Expo, with the studio currently asking for fan questions when it comes to their upcoming preview of the series. With MAPPA having already released a trailer that gives fans an idea of how their take on the life of Denji will look,

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Chainsaw Man before the official anime adaptation drops later this year, Viz Media described the series as such:

"Denji was a small-time devil hunter just trying to survive in a harsh world. After being killed on a job, he is revived by his pet devil-dog Pochita and becomes something new and dangerous-Chainsaw Man!"

Via PR Times