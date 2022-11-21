Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Power's Best Moment Yet

Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the Fall 2022 anime schedule as one of the most popular series of the season, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Power's best moment in the anime so far! The first season of the adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has been a massive success with fans, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a monstrous success in its own right before the anime made its full premiere. It's likely due to fans being introduced to the series' roster of characters, and this is most definitely led by Power.

Chainsaw Man's roster of characters have been well received by fans thus far, and Power has been just as much of a hit with fans in the anime as she did in the original manga. It's hard not to see why fans are so in love with Power, especially when in the anime she ends up on such a high horse during a particular bathroom scene together with Denji that really opens his eyes in some key ways. Artist @seracoss on Instagram has brought this particular Power look to life, and it's just as effective as it was then! Check it out:

How to Watch Power in Chainsaw Man's Anime

Power and the others are currently wrapped in a strange new mission against one of the most curious devil powers to date in the anime's run, so now is the best time to catch up with the series. If you wanted to see more of Power in action along with the rest of the wild characters in the anime, you can now find Chainsaw Man streaming its new episodes (and an English dub that's a few episodes behind) with Crunchyroll as they air in Japan.

As for what to expect from Chainsaw Man's anime run, Crunchyroll teases the series as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man' — a man with a devil's heart."

How are you liking Power in Chainsaw Man's anime so far? How are you liking the first season as a whole?