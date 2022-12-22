Chainsaw Man Season 1 Previews Final Ending Theme

This past fall anime season was one of the biggest in the history of the medium, and many anime series are prepping to bring their respective seasons, and/or cours, to a close before 2023 arrives. With Mob Psycho 100 recently ending its anime adaptation, Spy x Family preparing to bid farewell to its first anime season, My Hero Academia ending its sixth season's first cours, a new anime hit of the year, Chainsaw Man, is aiming to say goodbye to its first season. Luckily, the MAPPA production has a parting gift for fans.

Chainsaw Man has been a unique anime series not just in the fact that it follows a protagonist unlike any other in Denji, but has also given each of its episodes a unique ending theme performed by different artists. Normally related to the events that transpired in the episode itself, the new preview for the season finale ending might give us a hint as to what is about to happen as the battle is brought directly to the Katana Devil. Unfortunately, it is going to be a hard road for Aki and company to claim victory this time, especially as the Ghost Devil has made a comeback on the opposing side of the battlefield.

Chainsaw Boogie

The final episode of Chainsaw Man's first season will end with the song, "FIGHT SONG", by Eve, with the MAPPA production releasing a brief preview of the theme that will help say goodbye to Denji and company following their popular initial season of the anime adaptation:

First Look

Chainsawman Final Episode Ending

FIGHT SONG Musical Video by EVEpic.twitter.com/iKTgiLUJeD — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) December 22, 2022

Surprisingly, Chainsaw Man has yet to be confirmed for a second season, though considering the overall popularity of these first episodes, it would be a surefire bet that we'll receive word from MAPPA that Denji will return, especially considering that there is plenty of material left to adapt from the manga created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Though fans might have to wait for some time to see the anime adaptation return, the manga is continuing to release new chapters that follow a new protagonist in the second part of the series.

Do you think the second season of Chainsaw Man is a foregone conclusion? What has been your favorite ending theme of the anime adaptation so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.