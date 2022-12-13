Chainsaw Man Debuts Episode 10 Ending: Watch

Chainsaw Man is back with a new episode this week, and of course, that means we got a new ending to boot. Studio MAPPA has released new EDs for the series each week, and its latest update promised to gift fans a song by PEOPLE1. So if you are ready to listen to "DOGLAND", you can check out the whole clip below.

As you can see, the new ending is all about dogs, and that is rather fitting for Chainsaw Man. It features its own adorable devil dog named Pochita, but there are tons of puppy motifs littered throughout the anime. From Aki to Makima, it seems dogs run the world in Chainsaw Man, and this new ending proves as much.

Chainsaw Man TV Anime Ending 'DOGLAND' by PEOPLE1. pic.twitter.com/dL0Wt44qs8 — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) December 13, 2022

Chainsaw Man, the Story So Far

Of course, we have PEOPLE1 to thank for the jam this week. The band is the latest to give its take on Chainsaw Man. So far, a slew of artists has joined the anime family as MAPPA has released ten endings total. So for those needing a full list of tracks, you can find the list below:

Chainsaw Blood by Vaundy



Time Left by Zutomayo



Hawatari Niku Centi by Maximum the Hormone



Tablet by TOOBOE



In the Backroom by Syudou



Rendezvous by Kanaria



Chu, Tayousei by Ano



First Death by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure



Deep Down by Aimer



Dogland by People 1



Violence by Queen Bee



Fight Song by Eve



As for Chainsaw Man, the anime is still rolling out new episodes. Season one will be a single cour, so fans can expect Denji's adventure to wrap before the new year comes in. At this point, we have no word on season two, but MAPPA has not been shy about its investment in Chainsaw Man. The show's success has all but assured a second season, so if we are lucky, it will go live before 2024 rolls in.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Claims The Number One Search Spot For 2022 | Chainsaw Man Gets Rom-Com Makeover With This Viral Tribute

Need to catch up on Chainsaw Man? The anime is airing new episodes weekly on Tuesdays. You can catch the show online on either Hulu or Crunchyroll.

What do you think about this latest ending? Which one ranks as your favorite in Chainsaw Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.