Chainsaw Man Artist Tatsuki Fujimoto Publishes Special New Manga: Read

Tatsuki Fujimoto is back in the headlines this weekend, and it is for all the best reasons. While Chainsaw Man season one lurks around the corner, its creator has drawn eyes to Shonen Jump with a special project. Shueisha has just released the artist’s most recent one-shot after weeks of teasing, and Goodbye, Eri isn’t a story readers will want to miss.

Today, Fujimoto put out his latest one-shot as promised. After teasing its debut, the title Goodbye, Eri has gone live. You can read the special release for free here at Viz Media’s website.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But first! Here’s a word of warning! Fujimoto’s new manga is 200 pages long, so it will be quite the read.

This new one-shot is just one of several Fujimoto has released over the years. His first published special was released in 2011 before he followed up with several more in 2013. To date, Fujimoto has published 13 one-shots of varying lengths with his most notable being Look Back in 2021.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Creator Reveals First Look at New Manga | Chainsaw Man’s Exhibit Is a Must-See for Fans

Of course, these one-shots are in addition to Fujimoto’s main titles. He began his first serialized series under Shonen Jump in 2016 with Fire Punch, an ultra-violent manga that was met with mixed reviews. His next series dropped in 2018, and Chainsaw Man has gone on to become a global hit. The manga will get an anime adaptation this year under MAPPA that netizens are all hyped about. And after finishing Chainsaw Man part one, the artist confirmed there would be more of the series to come at some later date.

What do you think about Fujimoto’s most recent one-shot? Is there any sort of story you’d like to see the artist tackle next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.