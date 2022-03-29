Chainsaw Man’s Exhibit Is a Must-See for Fans

The medium of anime takes the opportunity on a number of occasions to honor the art of numerous franchises via exhibits, with one of the latest being a tribute to the mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto, aka the creator of Chainsaw Man. With the anime adaptation for the story of Denji set to arrive later this year from Studio MAPPA of Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen fame, an editor for the Chainsaw Man‘s manga has shared new dynamic photos of the exhibit honoring the creator.

The editor of Chainsaw Man, Shiehei Rin, has been with the series since its beginning, helping Fujimoto to weave a story that is unique within the medium of anime thanks in part to its blending of some dark subject matter with lovable, interesting characters. Rin as an editor has also worked on some other major mangas within the medium including the likes of Spy x Family, which is also set to receive a highly-anticipated anime adaptation next month. Though Chainsaw Man came to an end with its manga, Fujimoto revealed that the series would be continuing with a second part to continue the story of Denji and his powers as the Chainsaw Devil, most likely meaning that Rin has some work in the future.

The Editor of Chainsaw Man revealed a batch of new photos from the “Tatsuki Fujimoto Exhibit” that landed in France, with the exhibit not just having plenty of artwork from the mangaka responsible for Denji’s journey, but also having a life-sized Chainsaw Man bursting forth from the walls at exhibit-goers:

The medium of anime has had some major franchises take the opportunity to create exhibits throughout the years, with the likes of Berserk, My Hero Academia, Rurouni Kenshin, and many others following suit. Unfortunately, many of these exhibits haven’t made their way to North America, so there are plenty of anime fans that are missing out on some of these locales. Hopefully, more of these exhibits will one day hit the West to placate manga fans when it comes to seeing unique art.

What do you think of these images from the exhibit focusing on the works of Tatsuki Fujimoto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.