Chainsaw Man Creator Reveals First Look at New Manga

Chainsaw Man series creator will soon be returning with a new one-shot manga release, and the editor behind the franchise has revealed the first look and new details for the one-shot before its official release! Following the end of the series’ first part in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans have been eagerly waiting to see series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto return with Part 2 of the manga. In the meantime, Fujimoto has been instead exploring some new original ideas through the release of lengthy one-shot manga releases that tell the kinds of stories fans have come to love from the creator.

Following the release of the Look Back one-shot manga last year, and following reports that a new one-shot was on the way, Fujimoto’s editor took to Twitter to officially revealed that Fujimoto will be returning with his next one-shot manga titled “Goodbye Eri.” This new one-shot will be 200 pages long, and is currently scheduled to release on the Jump+ app in Japan on April 11th (which would be April 10th for us). You can check out the first look at the art for the new one-shot below:

“Look Back” was a hefty release from Tatsuki Fujimoto released last Summer, and while it was far from the chaotic energy from Chainsaw Man, it had the same deft tragic touch that the creator has become known for at this point. There’s very little detail about what to expect from “Goodbye Eri” next, but thankfully this update confirms it won’t be so long before fans get to see this next release for themselves. At the same time, it’s also just a way to help ease the wait for Fujimoto to return to his massively popular franchise.

There’s been a tease that Chainsaw Man will be returning for Part 2 later this Summer, and a promise that the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation will be making its official premiere some time this year, but there have yet to be any concrete release dates set for either as of this writing, unfortunately. But it’s a lot to look forward to from fans of the creator, and now they can gear up to see what comes next from Fujimoto in this new one-shot.

