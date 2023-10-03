Chihayafuru Creator Announces New Project

It looks like the creator of Chihayafuru has no intentions to retire early. Not long ago, Yuki Suetsugu left their fanbase in tears as Chihayafuru came to an end. Now, a new report has announced the artist's next big project, and it will involve a new story.

As it turns out, Suetsugu is set to drop a new manga one-shot at the start of November. The story has been gifted the tentative title Ma Ma Match, and it will follow a group of middle-aged mothers who unite to form a soccer team. This new one-shot will debut in Good Afternoon magazine, and this marks Suetsugu's first time publishing a Seinen manga.

If you are not familiar with Seinen, the word is used to describe a demographic and/or type of manga. Just like shonen and shojo, Seinen manga is a category of manga marketed to young men. In recent years, Seinen titles have broadened to include quote-unquote adult stories regarding action, sci-fi, romance, and the challenges of adulthood. It seems like Suetsugu is eager to tackle the category after working on Chihayafuru, so fans are wishing the creator luck.

As for the artist's top series, Chihayafuru came to a close in August 2022. The series kicked off in Winter 2007, and the unusual sports manga drew in fans across the globe. You can binge the Chihayafuru anime on Crunchyroll if you'd like to check out the story. So for more info on Chihayafuru, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Chihaya Ayase was a girl who never seemed to fit in. She never had much in common with the other kids, and her family was so obsessed with her older sister's modeling career that, sometimes, it was like Chihaya wasn't even there. Everything changes when transfer student Arata gets Chihaya wasn't even there. Everything changes when transfer student Arata gets Chihaya interested in the world of competitive Karuta, a unique card-based game that requires lightning fast reflexes, an exceptional memory, and a keen ear. Chihaya is a natural, and she has the skills to take her to the very top. Suddenly, Chihaya has found her goal: to become the best player in Japan! It won't be easy, but when a girl has a dream in her heart, nothing else matter in Chihayafuru!"

What do you think about this latest update from the creator of Chihayafuru?Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!