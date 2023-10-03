Berserk Is Finally Getting the Anime It Deserves From Fans

Berserk has been making quite a few headlines recently, as writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga have started a new arc in the pages of the manga. Exploring Guts and company as they struggle with the loss of Elfhelm and a new problem that has met them on the high seas, the "Eastern Exile Arc" is aiming to explore the world at large. While the Berserk franchise has yet to announce if any new anime projects are on the way, one fan studio is taking matters into its own hands.

The last time Berserk received an anime adaptation, it was in the form of Berserk: Memorial Edition. The anime adaptation took material from the trilogy of films that re-told the Golden Age Arc while adding in some new scenes that had never made their way to the silver screen originally. While the series has received a number of animated projects, there is still quite a bit of story material from the bleak manga series that has yet to be adapted that could give fans multiple seasons in the future. Studio Eclypse might be working on "The Black Swordsman" but this isn't their first rodeo in the anime medium as they had previously created an "alternate ending" for the Scout Regiment in "Attack on Titan No Requiem".

Berserk: The Black Swordsman Trailer

Here's how Eclypse broke down the description of the fan-made project that is on its way, "Collaborating with amazing artists like @markReymer we aim to create a proper 2D adaptation of the stories that have been neglected of this medium, starting from the beginning." The studio has yet to reveal when fans can expect the series to make landfall but it's clear that they're putting effort into re-telling the story of Berserk via The Black Swordsman.

In recent interviews, the new writer of the series, Kouji Mori, discussed the difficulty of both himself and the artists of Studio Gaga to make the decision to continue Berserk following Kentaro Miura's passing. Luckily, the creative team was able to receive notes and testimony from Miura as to how the Band of the Hawk's story will come to an end, looking to complete the dark series as a tribute to Kentaro.

Are you hyped for this new fan project giving Berserk a new spin?