Spice and Wolf Revival Celebrates Halloween With Holo Poster

Spice & Wolf is coming back with a new anime years after the first series came to an end, and Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is hyping up the new anime by celebrating Halloween with a Holo makeover poster! Spice & Wolf is celebrating the 15th Anniversary of the anime adaptation for Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original novel series, and it will feel a lot of the same as it will feature a returning staff and cast from that first anime run. As it gets closer to its launch next year, the anime has been steadily revealing new art for the revival project.

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be premiering some time in 2024, and has planned to release special posters for the anime on a regular basis to show off more of the art heading into the new series. The latest poster shows more of a focus on one of its main duo, Holo, and gives her an appropriately spooky makeover for the spooky Halloween season for the Fall. You can check out the Halloween flavored Holo poster for the new Spice & Wolf anime below.

What to Know for Spice & Wolf's New Anime

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is currently scheduled for a release in 2024 as part of the celebration for the 15th Anniversary of the original anime series. Takeo Takehashi will be returning from that first series to serve as chief director for the new anime at studio Passione, Hijiri Sanpei will be serving as director, Kevin Penkin will be composing the music, and ENISHIYA will be producing the new anime. The main two leads from that original anime will be returning as well with Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence and Ami Koshimnizu as Holo previously announced.

If you wanted to check out the original Spice & Wolf anime, you can now find the two season series streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Lawrence, a traveling merchant, finds a nude girl with the ears and tail of a wolf asleep in his cart. She is Holo, a harvest goddess with an untamed beast lurking inside. Armed with his street smarts and her animal instincts, a simple peddler and a forgotten deity journey through the countryside while reaping the riches of happiness and exposing the bankruptcy which dwells in the human heart."

