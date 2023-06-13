City Hunter: Angel Dust Trailer Released

City Hunter first arrived in 1985 as a manga from creator Tsukasa Hojo, becoming a fan-favorite in the anime world since its introduction. Following private detective Ryo Saeba, the franchise has ushered in a handful of anime television series, films, live-action adaptations, and crossovers in its history. The main "sweeper" is looking to make a comeback later this year in Japanese theaters and has released a new trailer giving anime fans a closer look at Ryo's big comeback.

City Hunter's history in the animated format has been prolific, but its live-action resume deserves attention as well thanks to its films and television series. In 1993, a live-action film focusing on Ryo's story was released in Hong Kong and starred none other than Jackie Chan in the titular role. While the actor won't be returning to voice Saeba in the upcoming animated film, several members of the original anime cast will be making a comeback, including Akira Kamiya as Ryo Saeba, Kazue Ikura as Kaori Makimura, Mami Koyama as Miki, Tessho Genda as Umibozu, and Harumi Ichiyusai as Saeko Nogami.

The City Hunter Returns

The upcoming theatrical release will arrive in Japan on September 8th. At present, there hasn't been word on whether Ryo's return to the silver screen will include a North American release. Considering we've seen a number of City Hunter projects hop across the pond, it wouldn't be a surprise if Angel Dust did the same at some point in the future.

If you haven't had the opportunity to learn more about the classic anime franchise, here's an official breakdown of City Hunter, "Ryo Saeba, a.k.a. City Hunter. A sweeper who fulfills all his client's needs. He'll do anything from bodyguarding to contract killing, but he'll only take the job if a pretty woman is involved, or the client's sincerity makes his heart tremble. Together with his partner Kaori Makimura, the kid sister of his late best friend, Ryo fights the evil haunting the shadows of the city!"

What has been your favorite City Hunter work in the anime's long history? Do you want to see Angel Dust receive a North American theatrical release?