City Hunter Live-Action Film Announced for Netflix

City Hunter is one of the biggest classic action series of all time, and now the franchise is getting a whole new kind of spin with a new live-action film announced to be in the works with Netflix! Anime fans might have noticed how Netflix has increased their licenses, original projects, and adaptations in the last few years, but they have also brought out some big live-action adaptations they currently have in the works as well. These include projects for heavy hitters like My Hero Academia, Yu Yu Hakusho, Sword Art Online and more, and now City Hunter can be added to that long list.

Netflix has officially announced that they are now working on a new live-action City Hunter movie for a planned release some time in 2024. It's a pretty big deal as while City Hunter has gotten plenty of live-action adaptations in the past in France and China, this will actually be the first live-action production for the Tsukasa Hojo's original manga franchise to come out of Japan. Check out the first look at Netflix's new City Hunter live-action movie below:

City Hunter, a live action feature film adaptation of the legendary manga, is coming in 2024 with Ryohei Suzuki playing Ryo Saeba and Yuichi Sato directing. pic.twitter.com/XsBEVtFBso — Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2022

What to Expect From Netflix's Live-Action City Hunter Movie

Directed by Yuichi Sato (Kisaragi, Strawberry Nights) and starring Ryohei Suzuki as the lead character, Ryo Saeba, Netflix is currently working towards a 2024 release window for the live-action project. Teased to be a modern day inspired version of the original series set in the 1980s, there's already a lot to be excited for what's to come out of this one! If you wanted to catch any of City Hunter's original anime series, you can now find it streaming with Retro Crush, Tubi, and Crunchyroll.

They tease the series as such, "Ryo Saeba, the legendary City Hunter, is a first-class sweeper for hire, taking on jobs from protecting beautiful women to taking out bad guys permanently. He can be a private detective or hitman, whatever the case calls for, and it often requires the use of his superhuman marksmanship. But even so, Ryo can't do it alone. His partner is Kaori Makimura, the younger sister of his murdered best friend. Kaori serves as his assistant, while also protecting their attractive clients from Ryo's "mokkori" advances with her trusty supply of 100 ton hammers."

How do you feel about Japan's first live-action City Hunter movie coming to Netflix? What do you hope to see in it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!