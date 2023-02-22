City Hunter: Angel Dust Poster, Trailer Released

While a number of big anime franchises have debuted in recent years, including Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man to name a few, there are just as many, if not more, that have been a part of the medium for decades. Such is the case with City Hunter, a story that follows Ryo Saeba as he fights crime in the seedy underbelly of Tokyo as a private detective. Now, following a number of television series and feature-length films, Saeba is set to return this fall with the new film City Hunter: Angel Dust.

The upcoming movie doesn't have a specific release date for its fall release in Japan, though the promotional material is touting this as what might be the beginning of the end, as the poster reads "The Final Chapter begins". The film will see voice actors Akira Kaimya, Kazue Ikura, Harumi Ichiryusai, Tessho Genda, and Mami Koyama returning to their roles as Ryo, Kaori Makimura, Saeko Nogami, Umibozu, and Miki respectively.

Is City Hunter Coming To An End?

The Official City Hunter Twitter Account shared the new trailer and poster for the upcoming movie that will bring back the beloved anime private detective, helping to celebrate the thirty-fifth anniversary of the anime franchise that first begain in 1987:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the series that first got its start as a manga in 1985 from creator Tsukasa Hojo, the official description of the beloved anime franchise reads as such:

"Ryo Saeba, a.k.a. City Hunter. A sweeper who fulfills all his client's needs. He'll do anything from bodyguarding to contract killing, but he'll only take the job if a pretty woman is involved, or the client's sincerity makes his heart tremble. Together with his partner Kaori Makimura, the kid sister of his late best friend, Ryo fights the evil haunting the shadows of the city!"

City Hunter did also receive a live-action film in 1993, with none other than Jackie Chan taking on the title role, though this was far from the last time that the series would receive live-action adaptations.

Do you think the end is nigh for City Hunter?