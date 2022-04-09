City Hunter Reveals New Movie

Not too many anime series have lasted for decades, with the biggest anime franchises often being the ones to hold this honor such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Naruto. Now, one classic anime franchise is making a comeback to help in celebrating its thirty-fifth anniversary as City Hunter has announced that it will be releasing a new movie revisiting the world of the sweepers via a new teaser trailer. With the series having countless series, animated movies, and live-action adaptations under its belt, this will make for a major event in the world of anime.

Over the decades, City Hunter has proved its longevity as new anime television series and movies have arrived to keep fans up to date with the life of the main “sweeper” of the series. The manga itself actually ended in 1991, making the continuation of the anime that much more impressive, with the franchise also receiving live-action adaptations along the way to boot. The last time we saw Ryo and the gang in the world of animation was in 2019 when the film City Hunter The Movie: Shinjuku Private Eyes hit the scene from Studio Sunrise, the animation house responsible for the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam and Cowboy Bebop to name a few.

TM Network offered fans a first look at the upcoming movie that returns to the classic anime franchise via a new teaser trailer that once again puts Sweeper Ryo into the forefront as the series prepares to celebrate its monumental anniversary in a big way:

If you are unfamiliar with the premise of this classic anime franchise, City Hunter is a Shonen title that debuted in 1985 under creator Tsukasa Hojo. The series follows Ryo, a private detective who chases girls and works alongside Hideyuki Makimura to rid Tokyo of crime. The pair run a ‘City Hunter’ business to tackle Tokyo’s corrupt elite, but things turn south when Hideyuki is murdered. The boy’s sister Kaori joins Ryo at work to catch her brother’s murderer, and the pair learn what it means to be partners as they take on various missions.

