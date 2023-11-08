Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Trailer Released

It's a "Dog Eat Dog" World out there and one of the biggest anime franchises eliciting this idea is Classroom of The Elite. Focusing on a school that forges students that will one day become the elite of society, the series has carved out a fanbase for itself with its first two anime seasons. Set to return early next year via a third anime season, a new trailer has arrived that once again follows Kiyotaka Ayanokōji and his fellow "rejects" as the navigate the back-stabbing scenario.

Like many other anime series, Classroom of The Elite first began as a light novel series, releasing its first volume in 2015. Spawned from creators Shogo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose, the franchise would go on to garner a number of spin-off series and sequels as the anime attempts to play catch-up with the tales that make up this world. The anime has been brought to life so far by Studio Lerche, who will be making a comeback for season three. If you are unfamiliar with Lerche, the production house has experience with another major "Classroom" anime series in Assassination Classroom.

Classroom of The Elite Season 3 Trailer

While not revealing a specific release date, Classroom of the Elite's third season will begin in January of next year. Thanks to its popularity, Classroom of the Elite will be one of the biggest returns of the first anime season of 2024.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Classroom of The Elite, the first two seasons are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service breaks down the anime's third season, "Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School is a dream school which boasts a 100% employment and college entry rate and gifts points worth 100,000 yen to each of its students every month. Beneath that ideal exterior, though, it's a meritocracy, affording preferential treatment to only a select few elites. With the third term approaching, Ayanokouji and his classmates, having moved up from Class D to Class C, are heading out for a school camping trip. "

Are you hyped for the return of Ayanokouji and his class? What is your most anticipated anime return of 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Elite.