Classroom of the Elite Releases Season 2 Opening, Ending: Watch

With the Summer 2022 anime schedule now underway, Classroom of the Elite has finally kicked off its second season and that means it has revealed a new set of opening and ending theme sequences with the new episodes! The Summer 2022 anime schedule is packed with the return of several major franchises returning for new episodes, and one of the most intriguing has been for Classroom of the Elite. It has been several years since the first season had wrapped up its run, and the second season has already pit the students against their most complicated test in the anime's run to date.

Classroom of the Elite is now back up and running for the second season of the series as Kiyotaka Ayanokoji now makes his way through a new series of tough tests, and with the second season comes a ton of new challenges. This all comes through well with its new opening and ending themes. The new opening theme for Season 2 of Classroom of the Elite is titled "Dance in the Game" as performed by Zaq, and the new ending theme titled "Hito Jabai" as performed by Mai Fuchigami. You can check out both sequences below as shared by Crunchyroll:

If you wanted to check out Season 2 as it airs (along with the first season if you need a refresher), you can now find Classroom of the Elite streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the new season as such, "Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School seems like a paradise, but in reality, it is an extreme meritocracy. In the class of underachievers, Kiyotaka has begun working with Suzune, who seeks to ascend higher. After a survival test on an uninhabited island, they get to enjoy a luxury liner, but a new class-scrambling test will begin! Will you work for your class, your group, or yourself?"

The second season is already two episodes into its run for the Summer, but thankfully a third season of the series has already been confirmed to be in the works. Classroom of the Elite promised to round out D Class's first year in school over the course of its next two seasons, so fans will want to be tuned in to see how it all works out. How do you like the new opening and ending for Classroom of the Elite's second season? How do you like the new season as a whole so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!