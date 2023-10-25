Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Poster Released

Classroom of the Elite made its comeback with Season 2 of the anime after five years, and now it's getting ready to come back with a third season of the anime and has dropped a new poster to help celebrate! The anime taking on Shogo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose's Classroom of the Elite light novels made its grand comeback last year five years after the release of the first season, and it was announced that there would not only be a Season 2 but a Season 3 in production as well. And soon fans will get to finally see the new episodes!

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 was originally scheduled for a release some time this year before getting hit with a delay, but thankfully the anime is back on track for a release in 2024. Classroom of the Elite Season 3 will be picking up right where things left off for Ayanokoji at the end of the second season, and a new poster has been released to help fans get ready for the returning cast coming back for the new episodes. You can check out the new poster for Classroom of the Elite Season 3.

When to Watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 will be releasing next January as part of the upcoming Winter 2024 anime schedule following its delay, but it has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this writing. Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes when they premiere in Japan, and Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto will be returning from the first two seasons to direct the new episodes for Studio Lerche. You can catch up with everything so far in the first two seasons of Classroom of the Elite now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Classroom of the Elite Season 3 as such, "Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School is a dream school which boasts a 100% employment and college entry rate and gifts points worth 100,000 yen to each of its students every month. Beneath that ideal exterior, though, it's a meritocracy, affording preferential treatment to only a select few elites. With the third term approaching, Ayanokouji and his classmates, having moved up from Class D to Class C, are heading out for a school camping trip.

There, they face a special exam known as the 'mixed training camp' in which all class years participate. As the name suggests, groups of men and women are created from students from all classes, and the individual groups are scored. The students all tremble as they're forced to work with students who were previously enemies to achieve high scores, facing the threat that any group that doesn't achieve a certain benchmark will be expelled! The tumultuous third term is about to begin!"

