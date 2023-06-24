Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Delayed to 2024
It's going to be a longer wait than expected for Classroom of the Elite to return with new episodes as Classroom of the Elite Season 3 has been hit with a major delay! The anime adaptation taking on Shogo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose's original Classroom of the Elite light novel series made its grand return to TV after five long years since the first season of the anime ended its run. This return was a surprise in that not only was Classroom of the Elite planning a return for Season 2, but it had announced that Season 3 was already in the works as well.
Classroom of the Elite Season 2 debuted last Summer, and it was previously announced that Classroom of the Elite Season 3 was planning to launch some time in 2023. But unfortunately according to the newest update from the official twitter account representing the anime, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 has been delayed to a new release window of January 2024 due to "various circumstances." This comes with an updated version of the poster released for Classroom of the Elite Season 2 prior, and you can check out the announcement below:
3rd Seasonは2023年放送と事前告知をしておりましたが、— 『ようこそ実力至上主義の教室へ』公式＠2年生編9.5巻発売中!BD全4巻発売中! (@youkosozitsu) June 23, 2023
諸般の事情により
【2024年1月放送】に正式決定いたしました！
🏫1年生編のすべてをアニメ化！
お楽しみに📺https://t.co/gmvQWO820o#you_zitsu pic.twitter.com/paAb47NRqk
How to Watch Classroom of the Elite
Classroom of the Elite Season 3 will be releasing next January as part of the upcoming Winter 2024 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this initial delay. Featuring Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto returning from the first two seasons to direct the new episodes for Studio Lerche, this delay means there's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened in the first two seasons so far. You can now find Classroom of the Elite streaming the first two seasons with Crunchyroll.
Classroom of the Elite Season 2 is teased as such, "Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School seems like a paradise, but in reality, it is an extreme meritocracy. In the class of underachievers, Kiyotaka has begun working with Suzune, who seeks to ascend higher. After a survival test on an uninhabited island, they get to enjoy a luxury liner, but a new class-scrambling test will begin! Will you work for your class, your group, or yourself?"
