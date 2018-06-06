‘Code Geass’ Director Teases A Season 3 Retcon

If you didn’t know, Code Geass is preparing to make one long-awaited comeback. Back in 2016, fans learned the franchise was working on a third installment, but few details about the sequel have dropped. However, it seems the director behind Code Geass is teasing fans a bit about a big retcon.

Recently, Goro Taniguchi and writer Ichiro Okouchi let fans know they are working on the find compilation film for Code Geass. This trilogy went live on May 26 in Japan, and it did make a few big changes to the ending of the anime’s second season. You can read more about those retcons here, but it seems those changes will be the definitive basis for Code Geass‘ next installment.

So, if you thought Code Geass: Resurrection was a response to Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, think again. It seems the new project is a continuation of the retconned film trilogy.

Taniguchi seemed to confirm this shift when he and Okouchi revealed their work on the final compilation film (via ANN).

“At the time of the television series, I intended to close the book on Lelouch’s story after the final episode,” Okouchi said. “However, this film, Glorification [the recap trilogy’s third film], is a little different. It wasn’t intended to be an end but a beginning.:

As for Taniguchi, the director said the differences between the film trilogy and the actual anime don’t work against each other; Instead, the film trilogy’s tweaks are meant to reveal one possible route for the series while the anime took another. So, while Lelouch does still die in the film trilogy, some of its retcons may have given the protagonist a way to come back. After all, the team behind Code Geass: Ressurection said the new project would star Lelouch in the flesh, and that promise has kept fans buzzing more coming on two years.

For those unfamiliar with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, the series was created by Sunrise, with character designs provided my manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

Are you surprised to hear how this third Code Geass project will come about? Did you expect the compilation films to change so much?