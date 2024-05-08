Attack on Titan Creator Admits They Scrapped a Prequel Manga

Attack on Titan's legacy speaks for itself. If you did not realize, the manga came to a close a few years back, and creator Hajime Isayama is still thinking over the finale to this day. With the anime and manga finished, Attack on Titan stands as one of the best series to ever launch from Japan. This month, the series made a return to shelves with a special art book, and the creator of Attack on Titan admits they wanted to release a special prequel manga with the book.

And sadly, that did not happen. Isayama included a different one shot in the art book, but originally, the artist says he planned to ink a prequel to Attack on Titan.

"Actually, at first I was developing a story that would take place 100 years before the main story. However, when detailing such an episode, if there is any discrepancy with the main series, it won't make any sense. As such, I needed a lot of determination to actually draw it, so I didn't make any progress," the artist explained in the new art book.

"However, events... made me realize that this one-shot's first priority was to make fans happy. So instead of going with my original idea, I decided to create a one shot that would depict something I said I would draw previously but hadn't yet: 'Why does Levi hold his tea cups in such a strange way?'"

Of course, Attack on Titan fans are bummed about the missed opportunity, but they did not leave empty-handed. The manga's latest art book went live in Japan with a special manga titled Bad Boy: Levi. The one shot dives into Levi's history in the Underground with his mother, revealing how the boy was raised by a woman he admires so greatly. So while we didn't get a peek at Attack on Titan from before, well – this latest one shot is still a big gift.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, the series is easy to find. The manga is available on the K Manga app while the Attack on Titan anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

