One Piece Brings New Dub Specials to Streaming

One Piece is bringing more of its English dubbed anime specials to streaming with Crunchyroll! One Piece's English dub has been quickly catching up to the current releases of the anime now airing in Japan as the newest batch of episodes has kicked off the climax of the Wano Country arc with the debut of Gear 5 Luffy as its major highlight. With the One Piece dub getting so close, it's also been a great way for new fans to jump into the franchise for the very first time. Now many of the extra specials are available for streaming as well!

One Piece has announced that a new batch of their anime specials are now streaming their English dub releases with Crunchyroll, these include 3D2Y, Episode of Sabo: The Three Brothers' Bond, Adventure of Nebulandia, Heart of Gold, Episode of East Blue, and Episode of Skypiea. Each of these specials catalog big moments from the anime's run in a whole new kind of presentation (often with higher quality animation production) and are a fun way to catch up with the current anime releases as well.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

How to Catch Up With One Piece

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of One Piece's English dub, there are currently 1073 episodes, movies, and specials now available for streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The original Japanese broadcast releases are available as well, and are currently in the midst of the Egghead Arc as of the newest episodes.

The newest batch of specials released for the English dub once again include the following:

One Piece TVSP – 3D2Y

One Piece TVSP – Episode of Sabo

One Piece TVSP – Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece TVSP – Heart of Gold

One Piece TVSP – Episode of East Blue

One Piece TVSP – Episode of Skypiea

The highlight of these specials is 3D2Y as it remixes the training period that each of the Straw Hats went through following their loss at the Saobaody Archipelago. But if you wanted a way to catch up with the first arcs, Episode of East Blue offers a great way for anime fans to see the biggest moments from the early days of the One Piece anime updated for new fans. If you wanted to check out Eiichiro Oda's original manga instead, you can find the newest chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.