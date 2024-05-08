Hunter x Hunter Creator Teases Start of Chapter 406

Hunter x Hunter is all the rage right now, and it hasn't even put out an update. For those who don't know, the classic shonen series is one of Shueisha's most beloved, and the hype surrounding Hunter x Hunter is only growing. As creator Yoshihiro Togashi slowly brings the series to life, all eyes are on the manga's rare comebacks, and it seems Hunter x Hunter chapter 406 is within our grasps.

How do we know? Well, we have Yoshihiro to thank himself. The artist may not use social media often, but when he does, the fandom goes wild. Last week, the artist began posting images of behind-the-scenes work on Hunter x Hunter. The posts revealed work on the manga had resumed, and now, Yoshihiro has started work on chapter 406.

With this new update, it seems like the creator of Hunter x Hunter has finished work on chapter 405, so he is making impressive progress. So far, we have no idea on when the manga will return to publication, but the pieces are in motion. Previously, Hunter x Hunter has waited to launch a comeback until Yoshihiro has banked enough chapters to fill a new volume. If that stands true once more, Yoshihiro may publish these new chapters towards the end of 2024.

Of course, fans are sending the Hunter x Hunter artists their best wishes. It is no secret that Yoshihiro suffers from chronic health issues, and many stem from his career in manga. After spending decades drawing, Yoshihiro's back has been greatly impacted, so he uses hiatuses to look after his health. Now, the artist is feeling well enough to reunite with Gon, so here's to hoping Hunter x Hunter returns soon enough!

If you are not caught up on Hunter x Hunter, the series is easy enough to find. Its hit anime by Madhouse is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. When it comes to the manga, Hunter x Hunter can be read on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Hunter x Hunter below:

"Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father's footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!"

Are you ready to catch up with Hunter x Hunter? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!