My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission 45 Cover Pairs Deku With Koji Koda

While heroes like Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki get the lion's share of attention in My Hero Academia's anime and manga, there are quite a few crime fighters who might not see the spotlight nearly as often. Koji Koda is one such example as the animal talking hero normally isn't seen as often thanks to not struggling with One For All or having a personality that would place him front and center. Luckily, Koji is about to get more page time thanks to the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions.

Koji's Quirk is known as "Anivoice" which allows the aspiring hero to control animals that are nearby to perform any action that he wishes. As part of his time as UA Academy, Kada has been attempting to increase the scope of his ability that would give him far more range and control critters from longer ranges. The spin-off manga isn't the only place that has recently featured the animal whisperer as Koji does have a role to play in the final arc of the shonen superhero series. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory for those who haven't read the manga, Koji does take part in the fight against All For One and Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia: The Team-Up Missions Continue

My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions started in 2019 and has continued to release new chapters that will routinely focus on fun stories that otherwise wouldn't have been featured in the main series. Created by manga artist Yoco Akiyama, the side story hasn't stated whether the grand finale of the main manga will also bring the spin-off series to an end. Certainly, some of these stories might work well in an animated format should they ever be brought to the small screen.

Team-Up Missions isn't the only big spin-off for the shonen series, as fans have been waiting some time to see if My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will one day receive an anime adaptation. Taking a far darker approach to its story than the team-up-focused story, Vigilantes recently released its final chapter but despite this fact, it could create several seasons should it ever become an anime.

Do you think we'll see UA Academy's Team-Up Missions make their way to the small screen?