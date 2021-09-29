John Cho Reveals His Favorite Cowboy Bebop Character

This November, Netflix will finally release its live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, the beloved anime franchise that features bounty hunters hungry for their next paycheck, and recently, the series revealed its intro as a part of the big event of the streaming service, TUDUM. To cap off the big event, the stars of the upcoming adaptation, John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir shared their thoughts on the project landing later this fall, with Spike Spiegel himself revealing his favorite character in the series, outside of himself of course.

With the trio interviewing one another as a part of TUDUM, Daniella Pineda, the actress who will be bringing Faye Valentine to life, asks John Cho who his favorite character is, aside from Spike Spiegel. To Daniella’s delight, John picks Faye as his favorite character, diving into the reasoning behind why he decided to pick the femme fatale of the Bebop as his number one choice. “Her story is so interesting and compelling,” Cho noted, “and her survival instincts just make for a really likable character. I mean in scenes, she’s annoying.” The cast and creative minds have expressed their desire to do right by the anime series that kicked things off when it comes to the world of the Bebop and the material that we’ve seen so far certainly seems like they’re leaning into the insane adventures of these intergalactic bounty hunters.

Netflix Geeked shared the interview between the trio of stars via its Official Twitter Account, with Cho, Pineda, and Shakir exploring the upcoming adaptation and giving fans the inside scoop on a number of Easter Eggs and creative decisions that were made in adapting the world of the anime to live-action:

"Cool, Lost, Hungry" are all pretty accurate when it comes to describing Spike. we asked the cast of Cowboy Bebop to interview each other about the upcoming series. #Tudum pic.twitter.com/fexhRajt01 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

The introduction of the upcoming Cowboy Bebop series didn’t just give us some new looks at the main cast, it also revealed a number of key players from the anime that will be making their live-action debut, including the likes of Pierret Le Fou, Maria Murdock, The Teddy Bomber, and many more. While these premiere ten episodes will surely make plenty of changes from the original anime series, it’s clear that the adaptation is paying some major praise to its source material.

