Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Shares New Cast Photos

Netflix has shared new photos from recently revealed members of the cast for their new live-action Cowboy Bebop series! It’s been a strange ride for many fans of Sunrise’s original anime series as we have steadily seen much more of this upcoming adaptation. These first looks have revealed how closely the new series is paying attention to bringing certain details of the anime to life, and this came through especially with the debut of its opening sequence that completely mirrors the anime’s. Now Netflix has shared a closer look at some of the new additions first seen during this opening as well.

While previously revealed to be a part of the cast, Netflix’s official Geeked Twitter account revealed closer look cast photos of Tamara Tunia as Ana, Mason Alexander Park as Gren, Alex Hassell as Vicious, and Elena Satine as Julia. Each of these characters make their full debut in the opening sequence, but these special photos show fans a much better look at how these various anime favorites have made the full transition to the live-action world. You can check them out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

just four stunning new photos of the cast of COWBOY BEBOP #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/nAM1RgcFqd — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

Cowboy Bebop will be making its debut worldwide with Netflix on November 19th. Running for ten episodes, the series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more. Netflix officially describes the series as such, “Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past.

As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

Original series director Shinichiro Watanabe serves as supervisor for the new series while original composer Yoko Kanno returns for new music, so there will be much more familiar elements under the hood of this live-action adaptation as well than fans might realize at first. But what do you think of this new look at some of the cast for Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!