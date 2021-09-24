Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Reveals New Poster

This November, Netflix is releasing the first live-action take on the world of Spike Spiegel and his fellow bounty hunters aboard the Bebop and with the streaming service holding the big event, TUDUM, Cowboy Bebop has revealed a new poster to get fans of the anime franchise hyped. With the likes of John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir bringing to life the characters from the beloved anime franchise in Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black respectively, the creative minds behind the series are looking to tell a new story while expanding on the lore of the original series.

So far, Cowboy Bebop’s upcoming live-action adaptation has revealed that the first season of the series, which will be ten episodes, is set to arrive on November 19th along with a number of new images that prove that the characters will bear a striking resemblance to their anime counterparts. Though fans of the franchise have been able to see the likes of Spike, Faye, Jet, and Ein via the preliminary images, there are still several characters that fans are waiting to see for the first time including the likes of the villainous Vicious and the brilliant Ed.

Cowboy Bebop’s Official Twitter Account shared the new poster for the upcoming live-action adaptation that gives us a new look at the backsides of Spike, Faye, and Jet, along with a terrain that looks strikingly similar to the environment of the first episode of the anime series that kicked off the rocking adventures of the anime bounty hunters:

https://twitter.com/bebopnetflix/status/1441402063376715776?s=20

Cowboy Bebop might be the next big anime adaptation coming to Netflix, but it is far from the last, as the streaming service is currently working on television series for One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, bringing Luffy, Yusuke Yurameshi, The Straw Hat Pirates, and the Spirit Detectives into the world of live-action for the first time. With the upcoming event TUDUM set to reveal the first footage from the Bebop, plenty of anime fans are crossing their fingers that Netflix will be able to capture the energy and aesthetic of the original series.

