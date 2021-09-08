Cowboy Bebop Showrunner Addresses Ed’s Role

Cowboy Bebop released a number of new images for its upcoming live-action adaptation that will arrive on Netflix, and fans are still crossing their fingers that it will be a worthy take on the legendary anime series. With the showrunner of the series answering a number of questions, the question of whether the Bebop’s resident hacker Ed would be appearing in the series.

After all, it is hard to imagine a world wherein Cowboy Bebop thrives without Ed. The character is as integral to the story as Spike, but Ed has not been publicly cast. So when André Nemec spoke with Polygon, the showrunner made sure to assuage fears.

When asked where Ed is in the series, Nemec had to play coy as always. But this time, fans got a more-or-less concrete answer. It seems Ed does factor into this first season, but Netflix wants the size of their role kept quiet.

“Ed – everybody wants to know about Ed,” Nemec said once asked about the genius kid. “People will be … very delighted when they watch the season.”

Nemec made sure to keep vague about Ed’s role in the show, but Cowboy Bebop fans are simply relieved to hear the character is taking part. Up until now, the main cast of Cowboy Bebop has refrained from mentioning Ed. John Cho was cast early as Spike, and the roles for Faye Valentine and Jet Black were filled soon after. Even Ein was cast courtesy of two adorable corgis, but Ed remained elusive. Now, it sounds like Ed will take part in this adaptation, but fans aren’t being told any more details.

Of course, audiences will find out about Ed before long. Cowboy Bebop is slated to debut this November after a long production stint. Nemec is eager for the world to see his team’s adaptation of the space-bound series. So even if you are wary of live-action anime, this series will be a must-watch in the fall.

