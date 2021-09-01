Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Star Addresses the Show's Production Snafu

✖

Netflix's anime adaptation has had to run into a number of difficulties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, putting a halt on production, to say nothing of the injury that John Cho had suffered while playing Spike Spiegel, suffering an injury that also caused the production to have to be halted. In a recent interview, the star of Cowboy Bebop addressed returning to the show following the injury that he suffered on the set and how his age was definitely a factor when it came to the stunts that he had to perform in order to bring the beloved anime series to life.

In a recent interview with Indie Wire, Spike Spiegel himself, John Cho, went into detail about how he was feeling following the injury that he suffered on the set of Cowboy Bebop, tearing his ACL while helping to bring the adventures of the Bebop to life:

"I felt very guilty that I had let the production down, and my cast, and the crew in New Zealand that had had a job, and then they didn’t the next day.”

Cho also added the commitment that he had to Cowboy Bebop was serious and that he definitely gave his all in order to help make the anime adaptation from Netflix the best it possibly could be:

“I didn’t feel that I could come back and half-ass this role. I had to take it deadly seriously. It was people’s livelihood and I wanted every single person on the set to know that I was doing my best every single day. Which sounds Boy Scout-ish, but it was the truth. Maybe it was an apology that took a whole season for me to express. Because I felt so responsible for that upheaval in a whole crew’s lives.”

The series recently released new images showing how the actors of the series look like they were ripped straight from the anime adaptation, with the television show set to premiere this November with ten episodes for its first season. Cowboy Bebop has long been considered to be one of the greatest anime series ever made so there are definitely high expectations for this upcoming Netflix production to say the least.

Via IndieWire