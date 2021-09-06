Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Promises a Big Update Is Weeks Away

✖

If you didn't know, Cowboy Bebop is ready for another close up. The hit anime is roaring back to life this year thanks to some help from Netflix. The streaming service is set to release its live-action take on Cowboy Bebop, and more details about the adaptation should be going live soon.

And how do we know this? Well, we have Netflix to thank. The company hit up Twitter via its Netflix Geeked profile, and it was there the team told fans a fan-event is being planned. The virtual event will give an update on Cowboy Bebop, and it won't be the only series on docket.

The fan-event will be called Tadum after Netflix's infamous logo. The sound effect is known the world around, so the team felt there was no better name for this virtual showcase. The global event will go down on September 25, and it promises to showcase "exclusive new looks of Strangers Things, The Witcher, and Cowboy Bebop."

Clearly, fans are excited about the ordeal, and a new peek at Cowboy Bebop is always welcome. Not long ago, the show put out its first stills, so fans got to see John Cho in character as Spike Spiegel. Mustafa Shakir was also pictured as Jet Black while Daniella Pineda oversaw Faye Valentine. And of course, Ein was brought to life in the photos by the most adorable corgi. Now, fans are dying to see the show's first trailer, so that might go live very shortly.

If you want to know more about this adaptation, you can check out the official synopsis for Cowboy Bebop below. The show is slated to hit Netflix this November:

"Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

Based on the beloved anime series, Cowboy Bebop is executive produced by André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost. Nemec serves as showrunner. Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns for the live-action adaptation. The series also stars Alex Hassell and Elena Satine."

What do you think of this tease? Are you ready to see more of Cowboy Bebop's live-action run? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.